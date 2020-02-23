Cloudy skies, rains expected in parts of country

(Eagle News)–Cloudy skies and rains are expected in parts of the country today.

The Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration said Cagayan Valley, Apayao, Kalinga, Mountain Province, Ifugao, Aurora, and Quezon will have cloudy skies with light rains as the northeast monsoon affects Luzon and Visayas.

PAGASA said Bicol Region, Marinduque, Oriental Mindoro, Romblon, and Samar Provinces will have cloudy skies with rains.

Metro Manila and the rest of Luzon and of Visayas, on the other hand, will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated light rains, while Mindanao will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rainshowers due to localized thunderstorms.