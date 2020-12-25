Cloudy skies, rains expected in E. Visayas, other areas as trough of LPA affects Mindanao

Northern Luzon also affected by northeast monsoon, PAGASA says

(Eagle News) — The trough of a low pressure area is affecting Mindanao.

The Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration said as a result, Eastern Visayas, Caraga, Northern Mindanao, Davao region and SOCCSKSARGEN will have cloudy skies with scattered rainshowers and thunderstorms.

Flashfloods or landslides during moderate to heavy rains are possible.

PAGASA said Cagayan Valley and Cordillera Administrative Region, on the other hand, will have cloudy skies with light rains, this time due to the northeast monsoon affecting Northern Luzon.

Metro Manila and the rest of Luzon, PAGASA said, will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated light rains.

Visayas and rest of Mindanao will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rainshowers or thunderstorms due to localized thunderstorms.

According to PAGASA, Northern Luzon will have moderate to strong winds and moderate to rough coastal waters.

The rest of the country will have slight to moderate winds and slight to moderate coastal waters.