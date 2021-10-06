Cloudy skies, rains expected due to trough of TD “Lannie”

(Eagle News) — Cloudy skies and rains are expected in parts of the country on Wednesday, Oct. 6.

The Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration said Metro Manila, Central Luzon, CALABARZON, and MIMAROPA, in particular, will have cloudy with scattered rain showers and thunderstorms due to the trough of Tropical Depression “Lannie.”

“Lannie” is so far estimated 575 km west northwest of Coron, Palawan, packing maximum sustained winds of 45 kph near the center and a gustiness of up to 55 kph.

It is moving west northwestward at 25 kph, and is expected to exit the Philippine Area of Responsibility in a few hours.

According to the weather bureau, flash floods or landslides due to moderate to at times heavy rains.

The rest of the country, meanwhile, will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rain showers or thunderstorms.

Northern Luzon and Palawan will have moderate to strong winds and moderate to rough coastal waters.

The rest of Luzon, Visayas, and Mindanao will have light to moderate winds and slight to moderate coastal waters.