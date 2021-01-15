Cloudy skies, rains expected due to tail-end of frontal system, northeast monsoon

(Eagle News) — The tail-end of a frontal system is affecting the eastern section of Southern Luzon.

The Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration said the northeast monsoon, on the other hand, is affecting the rest of Luzon.

As a result, cloudy skies with scattered rainshowers and thunderstorms are expected over Bicol Region and Samar provinces.

Metro Manila and the rest of Luzon will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated light rains.

The rest of the country will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rainshowers, this time due to localized thunderstorms.

According to PAGASA, Luzon will have moderate to strong winds and moderate to rough coastal waters, while the rest of the country will have light to moderate winds and slight to moderate coastal waters.