Cloudy skies, rains expected due to tail-end of frontal system, northeast monsoon

(Eagle News) — The tail-end of a frontal system is affecting the eastern sections of Southern Luzon and Visayas.

The Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration said the northeast monsoon is also affecting the rest of Luzon.

As a result, Zamboanga Peninsula and the provinces of Palawan, Albay, Sorsogon, and Masbate will have cloudy skies with scattered rainshowers and thunderstorms.

Flashfloods or landslides due to moderate with at times heavy rains are possible.

Ilocos Region, Cordillera Administrative Region, Cagayan Valley, Rest of Bicol Region, Aurora and Quezon, on the other hand, will have cloudy skies with light rains.

Metro Manila and the rest of Luzon will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated light rains.

The rest of the country will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rainshowers, PAGASA said.

According to PAGASA, Luzon will have moderate to strong winds and coastal waters.

Visayas and Mindanao, it said, will have light to moderate winds and slight to moderate coastal waters.