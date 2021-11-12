Cloudy skies, rains expected due to shear line, northeast monsoon

(Eagle News) — Cloudy skies and rains are expected in the Philippines.

According to the Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration, Eastern Visayas, Caraga, Northern Mindanao, and Davao Region, in particular, will have cloudy skies with scattered rain showers and thunderstorms.

PAGASA said these were due to the shear line affecting the eastern section of Northern Luzon.

Flash floods or landslides due to moderate to at times heavy rains are possible.

Meanwhile, Batanes and Cagayan, PAGASA said, will have cloudy skies with light rains, this time due to the northeast monsoon affecting the rest of Northern Luzon.

Ilocos Region, Cordillera Administrative Region, and the rest of Cagayan Valley, PAGASA said, will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated light rains.

Metro Manila and the rest of the country, PAGASA said, will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rain showers or thunderstorms.

Northern Luzon, PAGASA said, will have moderate to strong winds and moderate to rough coastal waters.

The rest of the country, PAGASA said, will have light to moderate winds and slight to moderate coastal waters.