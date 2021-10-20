Cloudy skies, rains expected due to northeasterly surface windflow affecting extreme Northern Luzon: PAGASA

(Eagle News) — Cloudy skies and rains are expected in parts of the country on Wednesday, Oct. 20.

According to the Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration, the conditions are due to the northeasterly surface windflow affecting extreme Northern Luzon.

Batanes and Babuyan Islands will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated light rains.

Metro Manila and the rest of the country, meanwhile, will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rain showers or thunderstorms.

According to the weather bureau, Northern Luzon will have moderate to strong winds and moderate to rough coastal waters.

The rest of the country will have light to moderate winds and slight to moderate coastal waters.