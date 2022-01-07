Cloudy skies, rains expected due to northeast monsoon, easterlies

(Eagle News) — The northeast monsoon is affecting Northern Luzon.

According to the Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration, cloudy skies with light rains are, therefore, expected in Batanes.

Ilocos Region, Cordillera Administrative Region, and the rest of Cagayan Valley, meanwhile, will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated light rains.

Metro Manila and the rest of the country will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rain showers or thunderstorms, this time due to the easterlies.

Luzon, the eastern section of Visayas and Mindanao will have moderate to strong winds and moderate to rough coastal waters, PAGASA said.

The rest of the country will have light to moderate winds and slight to moderate coastal waters.