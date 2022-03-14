Cloudy skies, rains expected due to easterlies: PAGASA

(Eagle News) –Cloudy skies and rains are expected in parts of the country.

According to the Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration, Metro Manila, in particular, will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rain showers or thunderstorms.

The weather bureau said this was due to the easterlies affecting the country.

The rest of the country will also have the same conditions.

Flash floods or landslides during severe thunderstorms are possible.

According to the weather bureau, extreme Northern Luzon will have moderate winds and moderate coastal waters.

The rest of the country will have light to moderate winds and slight to moderate coastal waters.