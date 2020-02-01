Cloudy skies, rains expected as northeast monsoon affects PHL

(Eagle News)–The northeast monsoon is affecting the country today, Feb. 1, the Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration said.

PAGASA said Cordillera Administrative Region, Cagayan Valley, Aurora, Quezon, Bicol Region and Eastern Visayas will have cloudy skies with light rains as a result.

Metro Manila and the rest of the country, on the other hand, will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated light rains.

The whole country will have moderate to strong winds and moderate to rough coastal waters, PAGASA said.