Cloudy skies, rain showers to prevail in parts of Northern Luzon: PAGASA

(Eagle News) — Cloudy skies and rain showers are expected in parts of Northern Luzon.

According to the Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration, cloudy skies with scattered rain showers and thunderstorms, in particular, will be experienced over the provinces of Ilocos Norte, Ilocos Sur, La Union, Pangasinan, and Batanes.

Cagayan, Isabela, Quirino, Nueva Vizcaya, Abra, Apayao, Kalinga, Mt. Province, Ifugao, Benguet and Aurora will also experience the same conditions.

According to the weather bureau, the weather conditions are due to the southwest monsoon affecting Central and Southern Luzon and Visayas, and the low pressure area located 265 km north northeast of Casiguran, Aurora or 115 km east northeast of Aparri, Cagayan.

Light to moderate winds will prevail over Northern Luzon, PAGASA said.

Moderate seas are expected.