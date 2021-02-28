Cloudy skies, rain showers to persist in the country today, Feb. 28

(Eagle News) — Cloudy skies and rain showers will persist in the country today, Feb. 28.

The Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration said partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rain showers or thunderstorms are expected over Metro Manila and the rest of the country due to the easterlies affecting Southern Luzon, Visayas, and Mindanao.

Flashfloods or landslides during severe thunderstorms are possible.

Meanwhile, localized thunderstorms are affecting Northern Luzon.

As a result, PAGASA said partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rain showers or thunderstorms will be experienced over the provinces of Batanes, Cagayan, Isabela, Quirino, Nueva Vizcaya, Aurora, Apayao, Kalinga, Mountain Province, Ifugao, Abra, Benguet, Ilocos Norte, Ilocos Sur, La Union and Pangasinan.

According to PAGASA, the whole country will have light to moderate winds and slight to moderate coastal waters.