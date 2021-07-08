Cloudy skies, rain showers still expected today, July 8

(Eagle News) — Cloudy skies and rain showers are expected in parts of the country today, July 8.

The Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration said Palawan, Visayas, and Mindanao, in particular, will have cloudy skies with scattered rain showers and thunderstorms.

The weather bureau said this was due to the Intertropical Convergence Zone (ITCZ) affecting Palawan, Visayas, and Mindanao.

Flash floods or landslides during moderate to at times heavy rains are possible.

Metro Manila, PAGASA said, will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rain showers or thunderstorms.

The rest of Luzon will also have the same conditions, also due to localized thunderstorms.

PAGASA said the Philippines will have light to moderate winds and slight to moderate coastal waters.