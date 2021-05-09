Cloudy skies, rain showers expected today

(Eagle News) — Cloudy skies with rain showers will be experienced in the Philippines today.

The Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration said Eastern Visayas and Mindanao, in particular, will have cloudy skies with scattered rain showers and thunderstorms.

PAGASA said flash floods or landslides during moderate to at times heavy rains are possible.

Metro Manila and the rest of the country, on the other hand, will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rain showers.

PAGASA said this was due to the easterlies.

The weather bureau said the rest of the country will have light to moderate winds and slight to moderate coastal waters.