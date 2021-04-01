Cloudy skies, rain showers expected today due to easterlies, LPA

(Eagle News) — Cloudy skies and rain showers are expected in the Philippines today.

The Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration said cloudy skies with scattered rain showers and thunderstorms, in particular, are expected over Mindanao and Palawan.

PAGASA said this was due to the low pressure area estimated 105 kilometers east southeast of General Santos City and the easterlies affecting Luzon and Visayas.

Flash floods or landslides due to moderate to at times heavy rains are possible.

Metro Manila and the rest of the country, on the other hand, will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rain showers or thunderstorms.

According to the weather bureau, the entire Philippines will have light to moderate winds and slight to moderate coastal waters.