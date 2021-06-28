Cloudy skies, rain showers expected today

(Eagle News) — Cloudy skies and rain showers are expected in parts of the country today.

According to the Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration, cloudy skies with scattered rain showers and thunderstorms in particular are expected in Palawan, Western Visayas, and Central Visayas.

PAGASA senior weather specialist Meno Mendoza said the conditions were due to the Intertropical Convergence Zone.

Meanwhile, partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rain showers or thunderstorms are expected over the provinces of Ilocos Norte, Ilocos Sur, La Union, Pangasinan, Batanes, Cagayan, Isabela, Quirino, Nueva Vizcaya, Aurora, Apayao, Benguet, Kalinga, Mountain Province, Ifugao and Abra.

The weather bureau said these were due to the southwest monsoon affecting extreme Northern Luzon.

Light to strong winds will prevail over Northern Luzon and Aurora province.

The coastal waters will be slight to moderate.