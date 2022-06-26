Cloudy skies, rain showers expected: PAGASA

(Eagle News) — Cloudy skies and rain showers are expected in the country on Monday, June 27.

According to the Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration, Visayas, Bicol Region, CALABARZON, MIMAROPA, Isabela, and Aurora, in particular, will have cloudy skies with scattered rain showers and thunderstorms.

PAGASA said these were due to the low pressure area estimated 70 km north northwest of Virac, Catanduanes or 100 km east of Daet, Camarines Norte.

Flash floods or landslides due to moderate to at times heavy rains are possible.

Metro Manila and the rest of the country, meanwhile, will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rain showers or thunderstorms.

PAGASA said the entire country will have light to moderate winds and slight to moderate coastal waters.