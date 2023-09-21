Cloudy skies, rain showers expected: PAGASA

(Eagle News)–Cloudy skies with rain showers are expected in parts of the country today, Sept. 21.

The Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration said cloudy skies with scattered rain showers and thunderstorms, in particular, are expected over Davao Region, Caraga and Eastern Visayas.

PAGASA said these were due to the Intertropical Convergence Zone affecting Mindanao.

Flashfloods or landslides due to moderate to at times heavy rains are possible.

Metro Manila and the rest of the country, meanwhile, will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rain showers and thunderstorms.

The entire country, according to the weather bureau, will have light to moderate winds and slight to moderate coastal waters.