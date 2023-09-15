Cloudy skies, rain showers expected: PAGASA

(Eagle News)–Cloudy skies with rain showers and thunderstorms are expected in parts of the country on Friday, Sept. 15.

The Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration said Zambales, Bataan, Palawan, Occidental Mindoro, Western Visayas, Zamboanga Peninsula, Northern Mindanao and Caraga, in particular, will have cloudy skies with scattered rain showers and thunderstorms.

According to the weather bureau, these were due to the southwest monsoon affecting Southern Luzon, Visayas, and Mindanao.

Flashfloods or landslides due to moderate to at times heavy rains are possible.

Metro Manila and the rest of the country, meanwhile, will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rain showers and thunderstorms.

According to PAGASA, the entire country will have light to moderate winds and slight to moderate coastal waters.