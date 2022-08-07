Cloudy skies, rain showers expected: PAGASA

(Eagle News)–Cloudy skies and rain showers are expected in parts of the country on Sunday, Aug. 7.

According to the Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration, Metro Manila, Calabarzon, Mimaropa, Bicol Region, Visayas, Zamboanga Peninsula, Zambales and Bataan will have cloudy skies with scattered rain showers and thunderstorms in particular.

PAGASA said these were due to the low pressure area estimated 440 kilometers west of Dagupan City, Pangasinan and the southwest monsoon affecting the western sections of Central Luzon, Southern Luzon and Visayas.

PAGASA said flashfloods or landslides due to moderate to at times heavy rains are possible.

The rest of the country will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rain showers or thunderstorms.

The entire country will have light to moderate winds and slight to moderate coastal waters.