Cloudy skies, rain showers expected: PAGASA

(Eagle News) — Cloudy skies and rain showers are expected in parts of the country.

According to the Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration, cloudy skies with scattered rain showers and thunderstorms, in particular, are expected in Western Visayas.

The weather bureau said these were due to the southwest monsoon affecting the western section of Northern and Central Luzon.

Flash floods or landslides due to moderate to at times heavy rains are possible.

Meanwhile, Metro Manila and the rest of the country, particularly the western section of Luzon, will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rain showers or thunderstorms.

The western section of Luzon will have moderate to strong winds.

The rest of the country, meanwhile, will have light to moderate winds and slight to moderate coastal waters.