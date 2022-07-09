Cloudy skies, rain showers expected: PAGASA

(Eagle News) — Cloudy skies and rain showers are expected in the country on Saturday, July 9.

According to the Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration, the CALABARZON, MIMAROPA, Bataan, Western Visayas, Zamboanga Peninsula, Davao Region, SOCCSKSARGEN, and the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao, in particular, will have cloudy skies with scattered rain showers and thunderstorms.

The weather bureau said these were due to the southwest monsoon affecting the western section of the country.

Flash floods or landslides due to moderate to at times heavy rains are possible.

Meanwhile, Metro Manila and the rest of the country will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rain showers or thunderstorms.

PAGASA said the western section of Southern Luzon will have moderate to strong winds and moderate to rough coastal waters.

The entire country will have light to moderate winds and slight to moderate coastal waters.

According to PAGASA, the Low Pressure Area (LPA) it was monitoring was so far located 825 km east of Surigao City, Surigao del Norte.