Cloudy skies, rain showers expected: PAGASA

(Eagle News) — Cloudy skies and rain showers are expected in parts of the country on Thursday, July 7.

According to the Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration, Visayas, Bicol Region, Zamboanga Peninsula, and MIMAROPA, in particular, will have cloudy skies with scattered rain showers and thunderstorms.

PAGASA said these were due to the Intertropical Convergence Zone (ITCZ) affecting Southern Luzon, Visayas, and Mindanao, and the southwest monsoon.

Flash floods or landslides due to moderate to at times heavy rains are possible.

Metro Manila and the rest of the country, meanwhile, will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rain showers or thunderstorms.

The entire country will have light to moderate winds and slight to moderate coastal waters.