Cloudy skies, rain showers expected: PAGASA

(Eagle News) — Cloudy skies and rain showers are expected in parts of the country.

According to the Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration, cloudy skies with scattered rain showers and thunderstorms, in particular, are expected in Batanes and Cagayan.

PAGASA said these were due to the southwest monsoon affecting the western section of Northern Luzon.

Flash floods or landslides due to moderate to at times heavy rains are possible.

Meanwhile, Dinagat Islands, Surigao del Norte, Surigao del Sur, Eastern Samar, Leyte, and Southern Leyte, PAGASA said, will have cloudy skies with scattered rain showers and thunderstorms due to the easterlies.

Metro Manila and the rest of the country will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rain showers or thunderstorms.

According to the weather bureau, the northern and western sections of Luzon will have moderate to strong winds and moderate to rough coastal waters.

The rest of the country will have light to moderate winds and slight to moderate coastal waters.