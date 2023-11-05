Cloudy skies, rain showers expected: PAGASA

(Eagle News)–The shear line is affecting the northern section of Northern Luzon.

The Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration said Batanes and Cagayan, including Babuyan Islands, will have cloudy skies with scattered rain showers and thunderstorms as a result.

Flashfloods or landslides due to moderate to at times heavy rains are possible.

Palawan, Caraga, and Davao Region will have cloudy skies with scattered rain showers and thunderstorms.

Metro Manila and the rest of the country will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rain showers or thunderstorms.

PAGASA said Northern Luzon will have moderate to strong winds and moderate to rough coastal waters.

The rest of the country will have light to moderate winds and slight to moderate coastal waters.