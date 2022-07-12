Cloudy skies, rain showers expected over parts of Northern Luzon: PAGASA

(Eagle News) — Cloudy skies and rain showers are expected over parts of Northern Luzon.

According to the Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration, cloudy skies with scattered rain showers and thunderstorms, in particular, are being experienced over Aurora Province.

PAGASA said these were due to the low pressure area estimated 420 km east of Baler, Aurora.

Partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rain showers or thunderstorms, meanwhile, are expected over the provinces of over Ilocos Norte, Ilocos Sur, La Union, Pangasinan, Batanes, Cagayan, Isabela, Quirino, Nueva Vizcaya, Abra, Apayao, Kalinga, Mt. Province, Ifugao and Benguet.

PAGASA said these were due to localized thunderstorms.

According to the weather bureau, light to moderate winds will prevail over Northern Luzon and Aurora Province.

Moderate waves are expected.