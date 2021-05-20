Cloudy skies, rain showers expected in the PHL today

(Eagle News) — Cloudy skies and rain showers are expected in the Philippines today.

The Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration said Visayas, Mindanao, and Palawan, in particular, will have cloudy skies with scattered rain showers and thunderstorms.

PAGASA said these conditions were due to the Intertropical Convergence Zone (ITCZ) affecting Visayas, Mindanao, and Palawan.

Flash floods or landslides due to moderate to at times heavy rains are possible.

Metro Manila and the rest of Luzon will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rain showers.

The whole country has light to moderate rains and slight to moderate coastal waters.