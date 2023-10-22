Cloudy skies, rain showers expected in PHL

(Eagle News)– Cloudy skies and rain showers are expected in the country today.

The Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration said Metro Manila, Calabarzon, Camarines Norte and Central Luzon, in particular, will have cloudy skies with scattered rain showers and thunderstorms due to the shear line affecting Central Luzon.

Flashfloods or landslides due to moderate to at times heavy rains are possible.

Kalinga, Apayao, and Cagayan Valley, meanwhile, will have cloudy skies with light rains.

PAGASA said these were due to the northeast monsoon affecting Northern Luzon.

Ilocos Region and the rest of Cordillera Administrative Region will have cloudy skies with light rains, while the rest of the country will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rain showers and thunderstorms.

PAGASA said Northern Luzon will have moderate to strong winds and moderate to rough coastal waters.

The rest of the country, meanwhile, will have light to moderate winds and slight to moderate coastal waters.