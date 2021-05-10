Cloudy skies, rain showers expected in PHL today

(Eagle News) — Cloudy skies with rain showers are expected in the country today.

The Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration said Visayas, Mindanao, and MIMAROPA, in particular, will have cloudy skies with scattered rain showers and thunderstorms.

The weather bureau said these were due to the Intertropical Convergence Zone affecting Southern Luzon, Visayas and Mindanao.

Flash floods or landslides during moderate to at times heavy rains are possible.

Meanwhile, Metro Manila and the rest of the country will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rain showers.

PAGASA said these were due to the easterlies.

PAGASA said the country will have light to moderate rains and slight to moderate coastal waters.