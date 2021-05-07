Weather Forecast

Cloudy skies, rain showers expected in PHL today

Posted by Kaye Fe on

(Eagle News) — Cloudy skies with rain showers are expected in the Philippines today.

The Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration said cloudy skies with scattered rain showers and thunderstorms, in particular, are expected in Mindanao.

PAGASA said this was due to the Intertropical Convergence Zone (ITCZ) affecting the island group.

Flashfloods or landslides during severe thunderstorms are possible.

Meanwhile, Metro Manila and the rest of the country, PAGASA said, will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rain showers.

The weather bureau said this was due to the easterlies.

The whole country will have light to moderate winds and slight to moderate coastal waters.

