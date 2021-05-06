Cloudy skies, rain showers expected in PHL due to ITCZ, easterlies

(Eagle News) — The Inter-Tropical Convergence Zone is affecting the southern portion of Mindanao.

The Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration said the easterlies are also affecting the rest of the country.

As a result, Davao Region and SOCCSKSARGEN will have cloudy skies with scattered rain showers and thunderstorms.

Flash floods or landslides during moderate to at times heavy rains are possible.

Metro Manila and the rest of the country, on the other hand, will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rain showers.

PAGASA said the whole country will have light to moderate winds and slight to moderate coastal waters.