Cloudy skies, rain showers expected in parts of the PHL

(Eagle News)–Cloudy skies and rain showers are expected in parts of the country.

The Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration said these were due to the southwest monsoon affecting the western section of Luzon.

PAGASA said cloudy skies with scattered rain showers and thunderstorms, in particular, are expected in Ilocos Region, Batanes, and Babuyan Islands.

Metro Manila and the rest of the country, meanwhile, will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rain showers or thunderstorms.

Extreme Northern Luzon will have strong winds and rough coastal waters, while the rest of Luzon will have moderate to strong winds and moderate to rough coastal waters.

Visayas and Mindanao will have light to moderate winds and slight to moderate coastal waters.