Cloudy skies, rain showers expected in parts of the PHL

(Eagle News) — Cloudy skies and rain showers are expected in parts of the country on Monday, Oct. 25.

The Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration said Metro Manila, CALABARZON, MIMAROPA, Bicol Region, and Western Visayas are expected to have cloudy skies with scattered rain showers and thunderstorms due to the Intertropical Convergence Zone (ITCZ) affecting Southern Luzon, Visayas, and Mindanao.

PAGASA said flash floods or landslides during moderate to at times heavy rains are possible.

Meanwhile, Cagayan Valley and Aurora will have cloudy skies with scattered rain showers and isolated thunderstorms.

The rest of the country will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rain showers or thunderstorms.

According to the weather bureau, Northern Luzon will have moderate to strong winds and moderate to rough coastal waters.

The rest of Luzon, Visayas and Mindanao will have light to moderate winds and slight to moderate coastal waters.