Cloudy skies, rain showers expected in parts of the Philippines on Sunday, Sept. 19

(Eagle News) — Cloudy skies and rain showers are expected in parts of the Philippines on Sunday, Sept. 19.

The Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration said the cloudy skies with scattered rain showers and thunderstorms over Visayas, Bicol Region, Caraga, Northern Mindanao, Davao Region, SOCCSKSARGEN, and Quezon are due to the low pressure area estimated at 125 km east of Catarman, Northern Samar.

The LPA is embedded in the Intertropical Convergence Zone (ITCZ) affecting Southern Luzon, Visayas, and Mindanao, the weather bureau said.

Flash floods or landslides due to severe thunderstorms are possible.

Metro Manila and the rest of the country, meanwhile, will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rain showers or thunderstorms.

According to the weather bureau, the entire country will have light to moderate winds and slight to moderate coastal waters.