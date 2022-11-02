Cloudy skies, rain showers expected in parts of the country

(Eagle News) — Cloudy skies and rain showers are expected in parts of the country on Wednesday, Nov. 2.

According to the Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration, Eastern Visayas, Caraga and Davao Region will experience the conditions due to the trough of the low pressure area (formerly “Queenie”) estimated 355 km east southeast of Hinatuan, Surigao del Sur.

Flash floods or landslides due to moderate with at times heavy rains are also possible.

Metro Manila and the rest of the country, meanwhile, will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rain showers or thunderstorms.

The northern and western sections of Luzon, meanwhile, will have moderate to strong winds and moderate to rough coastal waters.

Visayas, the rest of Luzon and Mindanao will have light to moderate winds and slight to moderate coastal waters.