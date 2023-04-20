Cloudy skies, rain showers expected in parts of the country: PAGASA

(Eagle News) — Cloudy skies and rain showers are expected in parts of the country.

The Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration said Metro Manila, in particular, will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rain showers or thunderstorms.

The rest of the country will experience the same conditions.

PAGASA said these were due to the easterlies affecting the eastern sections of Visayas and Mindanao.

Meanwhile, the entire country will have light to moderate winds and coastal waters.