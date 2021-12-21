Cloudy skies, rain showers expected in parts of PHL

(Eagle News) — The shear line is affecting the eastern section of Northern and Central Luzon.

According to the Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration, the northeast monsoon is also affecting the rest of Northern Luzon. Intertropical Convergence Zone.

The ITCZ is in turn affecting Southern Mindanao.

As a result, PAGASA said Cagayan Valley and Aurora will have cloudy skies with scattered rain showers and thunderstorms.

Flash floods or landslides due to moderate to at times heavy rains are also possible.

Mindanao, the weather bureau said, will have cloudy skies with scattered rain showers and thunderstorms.

Metro Manila, Central Luzon, Cordillera Administrative Region, and Ilocos Region will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rain showers.

The rest of the country, PAGASA said, will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rain showers or thunderstorms.

According to the weather bureau, Luzon will have moderate to strong winds and moderate to rough coastal waters.

Mindanao and Visayas, meanwhile, will have light to moderate winds and slight to moderate to coastal waters.