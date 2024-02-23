Cloudy skies, rain showers expected in parts of PHL: PAGASA

(Eagle News)–The easterlies are affecting the country.

According to the Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration, as a result, Northern Mindanao, Caraga and Davao Region will have cloudy skies with scattered rain showers and thunderstorms.

Flashfloods or landslides due to moderate to at times heavy rains are possible.

Metro Manila and the rest of the country, PAGASA said, will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rain showers and thunderstorms.

According to the weather bureau,

extreme Northern Luzon will have moderate to strong winds and moderate to rough coastal waters.

The rest of the country will have light to moderate winds and slight to moderate coastal waters.