Cloudy skies, rain showers expected in parts of PHL on Tuesday, Sept. 21

(Eagle News) — Cloudy skies and rain showers are expected in parts of the Philippines on Tuesday, Sept. 21.

The Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration said cloudy skies with scattered rain showers and thunderstorms, in particular, are expected in MIMAROPA and Western Visayas due to the low pressure area situated over the coastal waters of Dumaran, Palawan.

PAGASA said the LPA is embedded in the Intertropical Convergence Zone (ITCZ) affecting Southern Luzon, Visayas, and Mindanao.

Flash floods or landslides due to severe thunderstorms are possible.

Metro Manila and the rest of the country, meanwhile, will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rain showers or thunderstorms.

PAGASA said Luzon, Visayas, and Mindanao will have light to moderate winds and slight to moderate coastal waters.