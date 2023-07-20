Cloudy skies, rain showers expected in parts of PHL

(Eagle News)–Cloudy skies and rain showers are expected in parts of the country on Thursday, July 20.

The Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration said Visayas, Romblon, Sorsogon, Masbate, Zamboanga del Norte, Misamis Provinces, Camiguin, Agusan del Norte, Surigao del Norte and Dinagat Islands, in particular, will have cloudy skies with scattered rain showers and thunderstorms.

Flashfloods or landslides due to moderate to at times heavy rains are possible.

Metro Manila and the rest of the country, meanwhile, will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rain showers and thunderstorms.

Isolated floodings or landslides during severe thunderstorms are possible.

PAGASA said the entire country will have light to moderate winds and slight to moderate coastal waters.