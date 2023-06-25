Cloudy skies, rain showers expected in parts of PHL

(Eagle News)–The Intertropical Convergence Zone is affecting Southern Luzon, Visayas, and Mindanao.

The Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration said Quezon, Mimaropa, Bicol Region, Visayas, Dinagat Islands, and Surigao del Norte will have cloudy skies with scattered rain showers and thunderstorms as a result.

Flashfloods or landslides due to scattered light to moderate to at times heavy rains are possible.

Metro Manila and the rest of the country, meanwhile, will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rain showers or thunderstorms.

PAGASA said the entire country will have light to moderate winds and slight to moderate coastal waters.