Cloudy skies, rain showers expected in parts of PHL

(Eagle News) — Cloudy skies with rain showers are expected in parts of the country.

The Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration said Metro Manila, in particular, will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rain showers or thunderstorms.

Flash floods or landslides during severe thunderstorms are possible.

The rest of the country, PAGASA said, will experience the same conditions.

PAGASA said Northern and Central Luzon will have light to moderate winds and slight to moderate coastal waters.

The rest of the country has light to moderate winds and slight to moderate coastal waters.