Cloudy skies, rain showers expected in parts of PHL

(Eagle News) — Cloudy skies and rain showers are expected in parts of the country on Friday, Nov. 4.

According to the Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration, Caraga and Davao Region, in particular, will experience the conditions.

PAGASA said these were due to the low pressure area (formerly “Queenie”) estimated 140 km southeast of Davao City.

Flash floods or landslides due to moderate with at times heavy rains are possible.

PAGASA said Metro Manila and the rest of the country, meanwhile, will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rain showers or thunderstorms due to localized thunderstorms.

Extreme Northern Luzon will have moderate to strong winds and moderate to rough coastal waters.

The rest of the country will have light to moderate winds and slight to moderate coastal waters.