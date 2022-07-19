Cloudy skies, rain showers expected in parts of PHL

(Eagle News) — Cloudy skies and rain showers are expected in parts of the country.

According to the Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration, cloudy skies with scattered rain showers and thunderstorms, in particular, are expected over Palawan.

PAGASA said these were due to the trough of a low pressure area (LPA) affecting the province.

Flash floods or landslides due to moderate to at times heavy rains are possible.

Metro Manila and the rest of the country, meanwhile, will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rain showers or thunderstorms.

PAGASA said these were due to the ridge of a high pressure area (HPA) affecting the rest of Luzon.

PAGASA said the northern and eastern sections of Luzon and eastern section of Visayas will have moderate winds and moderate coastal waters.

The rest of the country will have light to moderate winds and slight to moderate coastal waters.