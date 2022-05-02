Cloudy skies, rain showers expected in parts of PHL

(Eagle News) — Cloudy skies and rain showers are expected in parts of the country.

The Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration said cloudy skies with scattered rain showers and thunderstorms, in particular, are expected in Caraga, Davao Region, and SOCCSKSARGEN due to the low pressure area (LPA) estimated 40 km south southwest of General Santos City and embedded along the Intertropical Convergence Zone (ITCZ) affecting Mindanao.

PAGASA said flash floods or landslides due to moderate to at times heavy rains are possible.

According to the weather bureau, Batanes and Babuyan Islands will also have cloudy skies with scattered rain showers and thunderstorms, this time due to the frontal system.

Metro Manila and the rest of the country will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rain showers or thunderstorms because of the easterlies and localized thunderstorms.

PAGASA said extreme Northern Luzon will have moderate to strong winds and moderate to rough coastal waters.

The rest of the country will have light to moderate winds and slight to moderate coastal waters.