Cloudy skies, rain showers expected in parts of PHL

(Eagle News) — Cloudy skies and rain showers are expected in parts of the country.

According to the Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration, Metro Manila, in particular, will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rain showers or thunderstorms.

PAGASA said these were due to the trough of Typhoon “Malakas” (formerly “Basyang”) affecting the eastern section of Visayas.

Flash floods or landslides during severe thunderstorms are possible.

The rest of the country, meanwhile, will also have the same conditions.

The weather bureau said Northern Luzon will have moderate to strong winds and moderate to rough coastal waters.

The rest of Luzon will have light to moderate winds and slight to moderate coastal waters.