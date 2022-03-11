Cloudy skies, rain showers expected in parts of PHL

(Eagle News) — Cloudy skies and rain showers are expected in parts of the country.

According to the Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration, Aurora, Quezon, Bicol Region, Eastern Visayas, and Kalayaan Islands will have cloudy skies with scattered rain showers and thunderstorms, in particular, due to the shear line affecting the eastern sections of Southern Luzon and Visayas.

Flash floods or landslides due to moderate to at times heavy rains are possible.

Cagayan Valley, the weather bureau said, will have cloudy skies with light rains, this time due to the northeast monsoon.

Ilocos Region, Cordillera Administrative Region, and the rest of Central Luzon, meanwhile, will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated light rains.

Metro Manila and the rest of the country will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rain showers or thunderstorms

Northern Luzon, eastern sections of Central and Southern Luzon, and Visayas will have moderate to strong winds and moderate to rough coastal waters.

Mindanao, meanwhile, will have moderate winds and moderate coastal waters.