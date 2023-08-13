Cloudy skies, rain showers expected in parts of PHL

(Eagle News)–The southwest monsoon is affecting the entire country.

The Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration said as a result, Bicol Region, Visayas, Mindanao and the northern portion of Palawan will have cloudy skies with scattered rain showers and thunderstorms.

Flooding or landslides due to moderate to at times heavy rains are possible.

Metro Manila and the rest of Luzon, meanwhile, will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rain showers and thunderstorms.

Luzon will have moderate to strong winds and moderate to rough coastal waters.

Visayas and Mindanao, meanwhile, will have light to moderate winds and slight to moderate coastal waters.