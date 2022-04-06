Cloudy skies, rain showers expected due to LPA, northeasterly surface windflow

(Eagle News) — Cloudy skies and rain showers are expected in parts of the country.

According to the Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration, Palawan and Mindanao, in particular, will have cloudy skies with scattered to widespread rainshowers and thunderstorms due to the low pressure area 15 km southeast of Davao City or in the vicinity of Laak, Davao de Oro.

Flash floods or landslides during moderate to heavy rains are possible.

Visayas, meanwhile, will have cloudy skies with scattered rain showers and thunderstorms.

Cagayan Valley, Central Luzon and Quezon will have cloudy skies with rains due to the northeasterly surface windflow.

According to the weather bureau, the entire country will have moderate to strong winds and moderate to rough coastal waters.