Cloudy skies, rain showers expected due to LPA, ITCZ

(Eagle News) — Cloudy skies and rain showers are expected in parts of the country today, September 17.

The Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration said Metro Manila will have cloudy skies with scattered rain showers and thunderstorms due to the Low Pressure Area (LPA) situated 90 kilometers east southeast of Romblon, Romblon, and the Intertropical Convergence Zone (ITCZ).

The LPA, PAGASA said, is embedded in the ITCZ affecting Southern Luzon, Visayas, and Mindanao.

Central Luzon, CALABARZON, MIMAROPA, Western Visayas, Zamboanga Peninsula, Bangsamoro, SOCCSKSARGEN, Isabela, Quirino, Nueva Vizcaya, Benguet, Ifugao, La Union, Pangasinan, and Camarines Norte will experience the same conditions.

Flash floods or landslides due to moderate to at times heavy rains are possible.

The rest of the country, the weather bureau said, will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rain showers or thunderstorms.

PAGASA said Luzon, Visayas, and Mindanao will have light to moderate winds and slight to moderate coastal waters.